Chris Pratt is more in love with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, than ever after two years of marriage. The 41-year-old actor was answering fan questions on his Instagram Story on Monday, and had a sweet response when asked what one of his favorite things is about Schwarzenegger.

Pratt, who married 31-year-old Schwarzenegger on June 8, 2019, and is celebrating their two-year wedding anniversary on Tuesday, couldn’t list just one thing that he loved about his wife.

“Her smile; her patience; her fortitude; her devotion, as a mother, as a wife; her faith,” he said. “Her laugh, even at inappropriate times, like at a funeral or something. It’s pretty contagious.”

“It’s our anniversary tomorrow — happy anniversary!” he continued. “Wish her a happy anniversary.”

On Tuesday, Schwarzenegger penned her own sweet Instagram note to her husband in honor of the special occasion.

“Happy anniversary my love angel face!” she wrote alongside a video of her sitting on his lap and the two kissing each other on the cheek. “Loving you and being loved by you is the greatest. I feel blessed and so grateful every single day to live life with you and have a family with you. Forever grateful to God for bringing us together. I love you!”

ET spoke with Schwarzenegger in April and she talked about Pratt — who has an 8-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris — also being a great “girl dad” after the two welcomed their daughter, Lyla, in August.

“To be able to spend really quality time with my family has been such a great gift and then of course to see my husband step into the role of being a girl dad is so beautiful as well, so it’s been all really nice,” she said of the past year.

