The Kardashian family are sending some birthday love to Kanye West.

Despite being in the middle of a divorce from Kim Kardashian, the rapper received some sweet shout-outs on social media Tuesday, June 8, marking his 44th birthday.

Kim’s younger sister Khloé was the first to share a photo, featuring Tristan Thompson, Kim Kardashian, and West. She wrote, “Happy birthday to my brother for life.”

Adding, “Have the best birthday, Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!”

Later, Kim shared her own tribute, posting a never-before-seen photo of her and West with three of their four kids.

“Happy Birthday,” she captioned the shot. “Love U for Life! 🎈”

Following the sweet shout-outs, some fans hit the ‘Comments’ section to call out Khloé for calling Kanye a “brother.”

“Sorry Kim, the whole ‘brother for life’ thing is too petty for me,” one Instagram user wrote under Kim’s photo. “Your sister bond should be much more strong than feeling the need to say that. Your divorce was so hard on you even the picture is just uncalled for. There is so many other pictures. Google could have been her friend.”

Khloe hit back: “Why are you even commenting on something you know nothing about? You don’t think me and my sisters talk about one another’s feelings? We are with one another every day. This is MY FAMILY. Not yours! Don’t comment as if you in the know unless you are actually in the know… Weirdo!”

Kim and Kanye tied the knot in 2014; they filed for divorce earlier this year.

The former couple share four children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

In new episodes of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, Kim has been emotionally detailing her ongoing divorce with West, even breaking down over their issues. Watch the video below for more.