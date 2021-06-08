Not only is Meghan Markle celebrating the arrival of baby Lilibet, her second child with husband Prince Harry, Tuesday, June 8 also brought the arrival of her first children’s book, The Bench.

As People reports, the book focuses on the bond between a father and son, as seen through the eyes of a mother.

Days after the arrival of her daughter Lilibet Diana, Meghan Markle is out with her first children’s book, “The Bench.” @NMoralesNBC spoke exclusively with the book’s illustrator, Christian Robinson. pic.twitter.com/dhWeE7ZfyZ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 8, 2021

In the book’s illustrations, the red-headed, bearded dad bears more than a passing resemblance to Harry. In one page, the father and his son — presumably firstborn Archie — are sitting on a bench, while the mother is in a garden, accompanied by some dogs.

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Children’s Book Features Illustration Of Prince Harry And Archie

Closer inspection reveals the mother is holding a tiny baby in a sling, representing newborn daughter Lilibet.

First look at Meghan's children's book reveals Harry feeding chickens with Archie and an appearance from Baby Lilibet https://t.co/mqYG0VxePt — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 7, 2021

“In The Bench, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, touchingly captures the evolving and expanding relationship between father and son and reminds us of the man y ways that love can take shape and be expressed in a modern family,” reads the book’s synopsis, courtesy of publisher Penguin Random House.

Featuring illustrations by Christian Robinson, the book evokes “a deep sense of warmth, connection, and compassion,” providing “readers a window into shared and enduring moments between a diverse group of fathers and sons — moments of peace and reflection, trust and belief, discovery and learning, and lasting comfort.”

RELATED: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Virtually Introduce Daughter Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana To The Queen

In a Penguin Random House press release, Meghan explained the inspiration behind the book.