Not only is Meghan Markle celebrating the arrival of baby Lilibet, her second child with husband Prince Harry, Tuesday, June 8 also brought the arrival of her first children’s book, The Bench.
As People reports, the book focuses on the bond between a father and son, as seen through the eyes of a mother.
In the book’s illustrations, the red-headed, bearded dad bears more than a passing resemblance to Harry. In one page, the father and his son — presumably firstborn Archie — are sitting on a bench, while the mother is in a garden, accompanied by some dogs.
Closer inspection reveals the mother is holding a tiny baby in a sling, representing newborn daughter Lilibet.
“In The Bench, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, touchingly captures the evolving and expanding relationship between father and son and reminds us of the many ways that love can take shape and be expressed in a modern family,” reads the book’s synopsis, courtesy of publisher Penguin Random House.
Featuring illustrations by Christian Robinson, the book evokes “a deep sense of warmth, connection, and compassion,” providing “readers a window into shared and enduring moments between a diverse group of fathers and sons — moments of peace and reflection, trust and belief, discovery and learning, and lasting comfort.”
In a Penguin Random House press release, Meghan explained the inspiration behind the book.
“The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born,” she said. “That poem became this story.”