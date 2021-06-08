Princess Eugenie arrives for a visit to Westminster Abbey, London, as part of a day on combating modern slavery.

Princess Eugenie is celebrating World Oceans Day with a sweet new video of her baby son August.

Taking to her Instagram story, the royal shared an adorable clip of her 4-month-old son snuggling with a plush blue toy shark.

“It’s World Oceans Day today. A day to celebrate our magnificent oceans and all the creates in it,” Eugenie, 31, captioned the clip, referring to the annual event that was designated by the United Nations in 2008. “A day to raise awareness for something so integral to all our lives.”

She added that it’s also “a day to snuggle with fluffy sharks” too.

Eugenie also shared a post to her regular Instagram feed, explaining the importance of World Oceans Day.

“Today I went to visit the Forest for Change at Somerset House with the wonderful team at @theglobalgoals. In the middle of this magnificent forest are the @unitednations 17 Global Goals as pillars. Today we were celebrating goal 14: Life Below Water on World Oceans Day,” she wrote. “I listened to some incredible people all doing remarkable things to help protect our oceans and be a force of change for them and the creatures in it. Thank you @theglobalgoals for bringing us together to talk about the ocean and for talking to me about my new role as a @bluemarinefoundation ambassador.⁣”

Eugenie welcomed little August with her husband Jack Brooksbank in February. The pair wed in 2018.