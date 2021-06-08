Of all the various film and television projects inspired by the work of author Neil Gaiman, including “American Gods” and “Good Omens”, none have generated the kind of excitement as the upcoming Netflix adaptation of his beloved comic book “The Sandman”.

With filming of the series set to begin in England, on Tuesday Netflix shared a brief video in which Gaiman takes viewers on a guided tour of the set at London’s Shepperton Studios.

“A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, ‘The Sandman’ follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he’s made during his vast existence,” reads the official synopsis of the new series, which stars Tom Sturridge as Morpheus, along with Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer and Patton Oswalt as the voice of Matthew the Raven.

RELATED: Neil Gaiman Reacts To Toxic Fan Outcry Over The Casting Of Non-Binary And Black Actors In ‘The Sandman’

In fact, the video gave viewers a first glimpse at the animatronic raven, along with some other aspects of the stunning set.

Gaiman admitted that witnessing what the “wizards” in the show’s set design department had created left him in awe.

RELATED: David Thewlis, Patton Oswalt, More Stars Join Neil Gaiman’s ‘Sandman’ Series For Netflix

“To see what they’ve conjured here, it’s like walking around inside your own dream,” he said.

“This is ‘Sandman’ being made for people who love ‘Sandman’ for people who love ‘Sandman’,” Gaiman added. “And I cannot wait until people see this.”