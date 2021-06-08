Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The star-studded cast of “DC League Of Super-Pets” keeps getting bigger and better.

In a new teaser shared on social media Tuesday, the full cast of the upcoming animated feature was announced revealing Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne and Diego Luna will also lend their voices to the flick.

It was also noted that Hart will play the role of Ace, while Johnson will voice DC canine Krypto the Super-Dog.

RELATED: Relatives Of Keanu Reeves, Matthew McConaughey And More Share Stories Of Their Famous Relatives

According to Deadline, the film is based on characters from DC’s “Superman”, created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

In a statement on social media, Johnson shared his excitement to star in the film: “Ladies, gents and children of ALL AGES it’s my absolute pleasure to INTRODUCE our star-studded @DCLeagueOfSuperPets cast playing our league of two and four-legged heroes and villains!”

He added, “The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change.”

RELATED: Keanu Reeves Isn’t A Part Of Boy George’s ‘Karma Chameleon’ Biopic Despite The Singer’s ‘Name Drop’

Ladies, gents & children of ALL AGES it’s my pleasure to INTRODUCE our star studded @DCSuperPets cast 🔥@sevenbucksprod + @dccomics = SUPERHERO & SUPER VILLAIN FUN for you & your families worldwide 🌍 Hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change

😊💪🏾⚡️#SUPERPETS pic.twitter.com/4qdaVZYDvx — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 8, 2021

“DC League Of Super-Pets” hits big screens on May 20, 2022.