It’s been nearly 20 years since the release of “Freaky Friday”, the 2003 comedy in which a mother and her teen daughter (played by Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, respectively) hilariously swap bodies.

Despite all the time that’s passed, a substantial flub in the film has only just been revealed by a sharp-eyed viewer who shared what she’d discovered on TikTok.

In the scene, late actor Harold Gould (who plays the grandfather of Lohan’s character) and child actor Ryan Malgarini (the character’s little brother, Harry), are pictured in a scene right before they’re tackled to the ground.

The TikTok user paused the movie and shared a freeze-frame of the image — in which Harry is actually an adult stunt double.

“I have no words,” wrote the TikTok user for the video, which has racked up more than 2.6 million views.