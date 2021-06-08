Armie Hammer has entered an in-patient treatment facility to address longstanding issues with drugs, alcohol and sex.

According to a report in Vanity Fair, three sources claim the troubled actor has checked himself into the facility in the wake of allegations of sexual assault; he’s reportedly been in treatment for more than a week.

“Everyone looks at Armie thinking that he’s had some sort of privileged life — and that must mean there were no problems in his youth and everything was peachy keen,” said a close friend of the actor, who’s the great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer.

“But that’s not necessarily the way things go,” the friend added. “Just because you come from an upbringing where financial resources are plentiful doesn’t mean life isn’t without problems.”

According to the friend, Hammer’s agreement to enter treatment “is a clear sign that he is taking back control [of] his life and knows that this [is] a step towards his overall well being.”

On March 18, a woman identified only as Effie held a Zoom press conference alongside her lawyer, Gloria Allred, to accuse Hammer of “violently raping” her in 2017. “He repeatedly slammed my head against a wall, bruising my face,” she said of the alleged assault, which she claimed took place over four hours.

“He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent,” she added. “For example, he beat my feet with a crop so they would hurt with every step I took for the next week. During those four hours I tried to get away, but he wouldn’t let me. I thought that he was going to kill me.”

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that an investigation was underway, but detectives would not comment on the case; Hammer’s lawyers dispute her claims.

In interviews with Vanity Fair, acquaintances of the actor anonymously point to his prodigious use of drugs and alcohol.

“He’s like a tank or something,” says one person who knows Hammer. “He’s six feet five so he can literally drink a bottle of vodka and not feel it. His tolerance is crazy high for everything — I mean, he can eat five Big Macs and not feel sick. He drinks a lot and he smokes weed… I mean, there’s no drug he won’t do.”

A woman who says she dated Hammer last summer alleged she saw him take a half tab of acid before playing golf, then drink “about eight beers and four martinis” before they got into a fight and he drove cross-country for 17 hours.

Driving in an altered state, alleged another source, was not uncommon. “He liked to get hammered on whatever drug is around him and go driving incredibly fast throughout the city — like 140 miles an hour down residential streets, which is terrifying,” the source said.

“If he’s too high to move, that’s about the only time he won’t move. He has this machismo thing. He would drink straight bourbon, shoot guns, get on a dirt bike with no helmet and tear ass through the desert. Maybe it was some sort of adrenaline thing,” the source added.

“He’s addicted to drugs because he has so much trauma that he cannot deal with stillness, face himself, or sit alone with his s**t,” added the woman he dated.

Back in March, VF published a story detailing Hammer’s troubled family life, which elicited a response from the actor’s mother, Dru Hammer, who wrote to the article’s author to offer forgiveness “for writing such a scathing article on my family. I don’t understand the position of destroying families in the press.”

She added, “I know it’s your job, but it is very upsetting that you are writing yet another article about Armie and our family and I know it’s not to vindicate our family by all the calls you are making to former alleged mistresses, their former husbands, etc… I am asking for mercy and Grace, as Jesus gives all of us and asking you to please stop degrading my family.”