They aren’t well known in their native South Korea, but that’s poised to change after four-piece vocal group Korean Soul made their debut audition for “America’s Got Talent”.

Taking to the stage, the quartet performed a cover of K-Ci & JoJo’s 1998 hit “All My Life”, displaying soaring harmonies that left all four judges impressed — particularly Simon Cowell.

“Probably one of the best auditions we’ve had today, right?” he told his fellow judges. “Every lead was great, the harmonies were great, the song choice was great.”

Given the glowing reviews they received, the unanimous results of the judges’ voting were not surprising, sending Korean Soul through to the next round.