Simon Cowell has a hard-earned reputation as television’s toughest-to-please talent show judge, so it understandably takes a special performer to earn his praise.

Enter Nightbirde, a singer who’s in the midst of battling cancer, who took to the stage of “America’s Got Talent” to perform her original song “It’s Okay”.

As she told the judges, the song was inspired by her experiences over the last year, revealing that she currently has “cancer in my lungs, in my spine and in my liver.”

However, she added, “It’s important that everyone know I’m so much more than the bad things that have happened to me.”

Following her performance, Cowell offered his assessment. “Your voice is stunning, absolutely stunning,” he told her. “There was something about that song and the way that you almost casually told us what you were going through.”

Cowell then told her that he wouldn’t be giving her a yes; he would, however, press the Golden Buzzer for her, becoming the second artist this season to receive the honour, automatically sending her through to the next round.

In a recent interview with NBC4i.com, Nightbirde gave an update on her health.

“Physically, I’m doing really well. Again, for me, it’s just like miracle after miracle after miracle. I just finished up some treatments a week ago and the doctors are anticipating that it’s going to take care of everything that was left over.”

“We won’t be able to test — it’s too early to really check. It’ll be a few more months until we can go back in and see what’s going on,” she continued. “But I’m expecting good news, I really am.”

Nightbirde, who has had cancer three times, expressed what the positive feedback from her performance has meant to her.

“I’m completely blown away, overwhelmed, speechless,” she said, reflecting on her audition. “It’s going to take me a long time to even comprehend what happened. [It’s] so amazing.”