Simon Cowell has a hard-earned reputation as television’s toughest-to-please talent show judge, so it understandably takes a special performer to earn his praise.

Enter Nightbirde, a singer who’s in the midst of battling cancer, who took to the stage of “America’s Got Talent” to perform her original song “It’s Okay”.

As she told the judges, the song was inspired by her experiences over the last year, revealing that she currently has “cancer in my lungs, in my spine and in my liver.”

RELATED: Korean Soul Blow Away ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges With Their Soaring Harmonies

However, she added, “It’s important that everyone know I’m so much more than the bad things that have happened to me.”

Following her performance, Cowell offered his assessment. “Your voice is stunning, absolutely stunning,” he told her. “There was something about that song and the way that you almost casually told us what you were going through.”

RELATED: Keith Apicary Steals The Show With Unforgettable Dance Moves On ‘AGT’ Before Falling Off Stage

Cowell then told her that he wouldn’t be giving her a yes; he would, however, press the Golden Buzzer for her, becoming the second artist this season to receive the honour, automatically sending her through to the next round.