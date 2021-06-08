For his latest “At Home With” conversation for Apple Music 1, Zane Lowe chats with Blake Shelton.

Among the topics of conversation Shelton addressed was working with (and living with) fiancé Gwen Stefani, and the impact that “The Voice” has had on his life.

“Gwen and I wrote a song together about five years ago, I think, maybe six… called ‘Go Ahead and Break My Heart’, and it was on If I’m Honest album. And I remember at that time we were just starting to see each other and we were both going through horrible breakups, divorces, horrible in that it was just it was just sad. And there was times where Gwen and I would be like, ‘Are we rebounding here? Is that what we’re doing together? Because this makes no sense,'” he said of the early days of his relationship with Stefani.

“And so we would always have these conversations of like, ‘Oh yeah, we’re just getting over our crap with each other.’ And so that’s where that song was born out of, and it was interesting because all of a sudden there was this girl that I was just starting to see and spend time with and that I was obviously crazy about. As we wrote this song and we wrote it on voice notes or whatever, sending them back and forth with each other, and it was only then did it dawn on me, not that it dawned on me, but it really was a shocker to me that, ‘Oh my God, I’m writing a song with Gwen Stefani.’ Only then did it hit me, she’s an incredible songwriter.”

Shelton also discusses his role on “The Voice”, admitting it both sparked his career and took over his life.

“The thing that shook me and kind of knocked me off my game was I just kind of got overwhelmed by the workload,” told Lowe. “Because I just got overwhelmed by the workload of it all, and because of that, I started to lose interest a little bit, to be quite honest with you, about it. I never wanted that to be. I want every time I get on the stage or sit in the stupid red chair on ‘The Voice’, I want to be excited about it… so obviously, the show blew up bigger than anything I’ve ever experienced, blew up and immediately took over my life.”

Shelton also opened up about how he dealt with his increased public exposure thanks to the show.

“I always just feel like, hey, look, if I go somewhere, then it must mean that I’m ready to high-five some people when I get out there,” he said. “It took away the public side of my life and pushed me into it. But you know what, I’m weird anyway. I live out in the middle of nowhere in Oklahoma. And I mean, I am in L.A. half the time, but I’m pretty much a slug here.”

He jokingly added, “I live off of Gwen here and I just hide in the house so I got it pretty good.”