Escape artist Matt Johnson made his debut on the “America’s Got Talent” stage.

The British daredevil, however, is no stranger to judge Simon Cowell, given that Johnson — who currently lives in Vancouver — is a veteran of “Britain’s Got Talent”, making it to the semifinals in season 12.

He demonstrated a contraption that Howie Mandel said looked “crazy,” with Johnson revealing that his wife isn’t a big fan of his performances after working on one escape landed him in the ER.

“I accidentally hung myself and drowned myself at the same time,” he explained.

For his performance, Johnson explained, he’d be hanging upside down while trapped within a straightjacket, while a pair of circular saw blades spinning at 2,000 revolutions per minute, which become extra threatening if he doesn’t escape in the allotted period of time.

If he doesn’t manage to do it, he explained, I’m literally going to be cut in two.”

