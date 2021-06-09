Prince Charles has spoken out about the birth of his new granddaughter Lilibet, describing it as “such happy news.”

Charles commented on the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new baby on Tuesday while visiting a BMW Mini car factory in Oxford, U.K.

RELATED: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Virtually Introduce Daughter Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana To The Queen

The Prince has long championed for environmental issues and tied being a grandfather into his speech about innovation and sustainability.

“The development of technology like electric vehicles or green hydrogen for that matter for heavy transport is vital for maintaining the health of our world for future generations… something I’m only too aware of today having recently becoming a grandfather for the fifth time,” said Prince Charles. “Such happy news really does remind of the necessity of continued innovation in this area, especially around sustainable battery technology in view of the legacy we bequeath to our grandchildren.”

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are ‘So Happy’ They ‘Now Have Their Complete Family,’ Friends Say

Lilibet was named after Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet.

Also while visiting the Mini factory, Prince Charles gave a new green Mini a test drive, calling it “a very good colour.”