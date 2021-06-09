Click to share this via email

Jimmy Fallon and Lin-Manuel Miranda couldn’t be happier about the return of Broadway.

Miranda joined Fallon on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show” to perform a song about every musical they can’t wait to see when Broadway reopens in September.

The duo belted out tracks from everything from “Chicago” to “Wicked”, before performing a cute parody of “You’ll Be Back” from Miranda’s own “Hamilton”.

As Fallon told the stage star they had a full studio audience now, the pair were then joined by Broadway stars Jimmy Smits, Olga Merediz, Phylicia Rashad, Kristin Chenoweth, Christopher Jackson, and Laura Benanti to end the incredible performance.

“Won’t you please come with us?” they sang. “There is life beyond your friends at Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, Disney Plus!”

During his appearance, Miranda revealed his plans to go to every Broadway show and discussed that viral “Hamilton” and “Space Jam” mashup: