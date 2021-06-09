Click to share this via email

Two can play Matt Damon’s game.

On Tuesday night, “Loki” star Tom Hiddleston appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” where the host brought up the fact that Damon played an actor playing Loki in the most recent “Thor” movie.

“Were you disappointed when you found out he would be playing your character?” Kimmel asked.

“Loki, as we know, contains multitudes, and somehow contains Matt Damon, even in that suit,” Hiddleston joked. “It’s kind of like Matt’s trying to bump me from my own character.”

Kimmel, completely agreeing, said, “He’s taking things that don’t belong to him, and getting into places where he’s not welcome.”

“Next time there’s a new Jason Bourne movie, maybe in another reality there’s another Jason Bourne. It might show up around the corner,” Hiddleston threatened.

“You’d be a million times better,” Kimmel told him.

Hiddleston also recalled the first time he met Chris Hemsworth when they were cast in the first “Thor” movie.

“My first thought was, Oh, they cast the right actor,” he said of his co-star’s looks and physique.

Kimmel also asked whether the actor has ever taken any mementos from Marvel franchise sets.

“Remember this?” he said, showing off a black and grey scarf.

“A scarf?” Kimmel asked. “No, I do not remember that.”

While the host might not have remembered any scarf, fans of the Marvel franchise quickly identified it on Twitter.

look at genuinely happy he was when he showed the loki scarf !!! he's so cute 😭 #loki pic.twitter.com/SQn5oJhNf7 — leann | LOKI SPOILERS !! (@moonchildloki) June 9, 2021

if tom keeping the scarf of #Loki doesn't make you emotional i don't what will pic.twitter.com/e9PSRz25F5 — zy (@undyingod) June 9, 2021

“Loki comes down to visit Thor in the first movie. And he’s wearing this scarf,” Hiddleston explained, but Kimmel simply responded, “That’s all you got, huh?”

“That’s all I got. There you go,” the actor said.

Thankfully, fans still had Hiddleston’s back.