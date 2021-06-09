The pandemic presented serious problems for people with mental health struggles.

Howie Mandel is on the new cover of People magazine, and in the issue he opens up about battling anxiety and OCD amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Before COVID, there wasn’t a waking moment of my life when the thought that ‘We could die’ wouldn’t come into my psyche,” the 65-year-old says. “The solace that I was getting was from everybody else telling me it was okay. But the whole world was not okay. It was hell.”

Mandel’s 36-year-old daughter Jackie also suffers from anxiety, depression, and OCD — much like her father.

“Not many people know that I suffer from the same issues as my dad” she says, and adds that during the pandemic, “I just locked myself in and didn’t leave the house for a year.”

Mandel also reveals that during his 40s, his wife Terry gave him “an ultimatum about my marriage ending if I didn’t get help. I grew up in an era when the stigma about mental health was huge. But once I realize I wasn’t alone, I made it my life’s mission to talk about it.”

The couple have been married since 1980 and share three children.