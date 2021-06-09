Looks can be deceiving. Case in point: Johnny Showcase & the Mystic Ticket.

The “America’s Got Talent” judges and audience members could not be faulted for thinking they were being pranked when the flamboyant group made their way to the stage. Philadelphia residents, however, knew that Johnny Showcase & the Mystic Ticket are no joke.

The group performed a hilarious original song called “Sensual” that was an absolute hit, especially with Simon Cowell. The infamous judge and music executive called the group one of the season’s best acts.

“America’s Got Talent” is currently running through its 16th season.