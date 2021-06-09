Mike Myers will have his hands full in Netflix’s new, six-episode series “The Pentaverate”.

Myers, 58, will play seven new characters in the impending program. The Toronto-raised comedian created and produced the half-hour series, according to the Canadian Press.

The “Austin Powers” star is pulling a lot of weight but he is not the only star attached to the project. The cast also includes Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders, and Lydia West.

A synopsis for “The Pentaverate” says the limited series is about “a secret society of five men who have been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347.”

No premiere date has been announced for “The Pentaverate”.