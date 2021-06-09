Appearing on the “Just B” podcast with Bethenny Frankel, Kelly Ripa revealed that she’s never been particularly comfortable in front of the camera.

“I’ve been saying that it’s time to ‘fold ’em’ for 20 years,” the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host admitted. “For 20 years I’ve been saying, ‘I can’t do it anymore. I can’t do it. I’m too old for this crap. I need to find another career. I need to get off camera.’ I’ve been saying that forever.

“Being in front of the camera is not something I’ve ever enjoyed. I’m not very comfortable. I always say I could do my job for 200 years if it didn’t happen on camera.”

Frankel asked, “Are you self-conscious about the way you look or you don’t want the attention on you?”

“All of that!” Ripa told her. “I don’t like the attention, I don’t go to parties, I don’t go to Hollywood events. I don’t do any of that stuff. I would rather buy clothes than have to ask to borrow anything. It’s painful.”

She later said, “I don’t love being on camera. It’s never been something that fed me in any sort of egotistical way. I find my own voice grating, so I apologize to your listeners if they’re like, ‘This is nails on a chalkboard.’ I feel you.”