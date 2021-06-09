Joe Joans gets candid about the Jonas Brothers’ 2013 breakup in a passage from his upcoming book, Blood.

Jonas, 31, shares an excerpt from the book in an Instagram post published Tuesday.

“The tsunami inside of me built until it broke and crashed through everything in its path,” Jonas captioned the post. “But sometimes things need to break down so they can be built up again on a stronger foundation.

“As we grow through our lives, I know I’ll always have my brothers, as family, as friends, and as BLOOD,” captions the black-and-white Instagram photo of the three brothers looking at a mountain in the distance.

In a second slide, Jonas shares an excerpt from Blood.

“When people picture tsunamis, they usually think of it as this majestic, perfectly formed wave that ends in tragedy and destruction. It’s brilliantly blue and crests above the horizon as it approaches landfall. It’s almost a work of art,” the excerpt begins. “That’s not really what a tsunami looks like. It’s ugly. It’s not really even a wave.”

“The ocean simply doesn’t stop when it hits land,” Joe continues. “It builds up at the shore, and, when there’s too much displacement, the water breaks free and the ocean spills forth, collecting filth and destroying everything in its path.”

Jonas continues to detail the breakup meeting between him and his brothers.

“I walked into that meeting like a tourist going to the beach. I kicked back on the couch and said, ‘What’s going on?’ And put my feet up. I didn’t see the tsunami coming. And the tsunami was inside me, building up as Nick spoke.

“I still remember the exact words he said, which were a bit different than what Kevin recalled but hit me a lot harder: ‘My heart is no longer in this.’ It was like something our dad would say. Very pastorlike. Something an old-fashioned gentleman might say to his partner when getting divorced. It felt formal, serious… and permanent.”

The next words out of Kevin’s mouth really sent Joe over the edge.

“The pressure kept building inside me, until Kevin set it loose. Kevin was going on about a breakup tour. ‘We can figure this out,’ he was saying. ‘We’ll just say, “This is it. We’re breaking up. And we’re going to do this farewell tour.”‘

“How could he be cool with this so quickly? It was all over, and he was trying to market it. This was not okay. I opened my mouth to speak, and the words burst out.”

The Jonas Brothers reunited in 2019. Blood will be available to purchase on Nov. 9.