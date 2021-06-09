Jessica Chastain is unrecognizable in the new trailer for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”.

The actress takes on the role of Tammy Faye Bakker alongside Andrew Garfield, who plays her husband Jim Bakker in the upcoming flick.

The film explores “the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption” of the televangelist and her other half.

A synopsis reads, “In the 1970s and 80s, Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker, rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance, and prosperity.

“Tammy Faye was legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. However, it wasn’t long before financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and scandal toppled their carefully constructed empire.”

“This is who I am,” Tammy Faye insists at the end of the recently released clip.

Jessica Chastain in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye".

Andrew Garfield as "Jim Bakker" and Jessica Chastain as "Tammy Faye Bakker" in the film "THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE".

Chastain recently opened up about what drew her to the role in a social media post.

“I found a video of her singing a song, and she turned to the camera and said, ‘God loves you just the way you are.’ Whatever God means to anyone. I’ve never been baptized. I didn’t grow up within a church, but I do believe in unconditional love,” she said about Tammy Faye, who died in 2007.

“We are all part of this world, part of humanity, and part of grace. No matter where you come from, you are perfect, and you are fully and unconditionally loved. And that’s what I hope people leave the theatre knowing.”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” hits theatres September 17, 2021.