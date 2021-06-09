Is there a U.S. Representative Alyssa Milano in our future?

For several months, the “Charmed” alum has been openly toying with the idea of an elected-office run; now, she has confirmed that she is serious about it.

On Tuesday, Milano told The Hill, “I’m looking at California’s 4th District to potentially run against [Rep. Tom] McClintock (R).”

Last month, the actress tweeted that McClintock, who is the congressional representative in her district, had voted against an Asian Hate Crimes bill, and mused about running to unseat him.

Congressman McClintock was one of the 63 republicans to oppose Asian Hate Crimes bill. This is my Congressman. Should I run against him? 🧐 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 20, 2021

“I split my time between Truckee, Calif., and Bell Canyon, Calif., and the Republicans have basically had a strong arm there in the 4th District,” Milano told The Hill.

“I would love to maybe consider flipping that seat blue,” she continued. “It’s going to take someone with, I think, name recognition and deep pockets to be able to run against McClintock, and so I’m considering it. I’m basically gathering information right now, speaking to different consultants, speaking to the community.”

Despite her political aspirations, Milano also has to keep in mind her acting career, which includes a “Who’s the Boss” reboot and an upcoming Netflix movie.

“Before I run, obviously I can’t do both at the same time,” she said of acting, “So it’s just really going to be about timing.”

She expects that she will be able to make a decision after the upcoming 2022 midterm elections.