Lea DeLaria is opening up about being the victim of a horrific hate crime, which resulted in her being rushed to hospital.

The “Orange Is the New Black” actress told Page Six that she was “majorly, majorly gay-bashed” in San Francisco at age 24.

“My nose was broken, chipped an eye socket, had several cracked ribs,” she shared in the candid interview.

“I’ve been verbally abused more times than you can mention in my life, and that still goes on. There’s always someone who’s going to call me a fat guy.”

DeLaria, who plays Carrie “Big Boo” Black on “OITNB”, added that while the harassment has eased in recent years due to her role on the show, gay-bashing has always “been incredibly rough” for butch lesbians like herself.

“That’s a fact. We get attacked more than any other women in our community,” she explained.

“It’s always been rough on trans women, very rough especially for trans women of colour, and it’s always been incredibly rough on butch lesbians. What ‘Orange’ has done for me, as a butch lesbian, is, it’s opened up people’s hearts and minds to women who look like me.

“Because ‘Orange’ was the first positive representation of a butch lesbian that I’ve ever seen in mainstream media.”

DeLaria became the first openly gay comic to appear on a late-night talk show back in 1993 when she announced on “The Arsenio Hall Show” that she was a “big dyke.”