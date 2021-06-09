Nick Carter has the sweetest reaction to a longtime Backstreet Boys fan.

It all started when a 39-year-old mom, and BSB superfan, Devon Daniels shared a now-viral TikTok reminiscing about her time as an extra in the band’s 1999 hit “I Want It That Way” music video. The clip, which was part of the platform’s “I’ll Never Forget You Challenge”, featured footage of herself in the background of the video, as well as some of her own candid shots of the band.

The TikTok has been viewed over 230,000 times (and counting).

Alongside a link to Buzzfeed News‘ feature about Daniels, Carter shared some sweet words to the fan, writing, “Such a cool story. I just wanted to you personally thank @DevonDaniels_ for being in our video 22 years ago. We love you. I hope it wasn’t too late.”

Such a cool story. I just wanted to you personally thank @DevonDaniels_ for being in our video 22 years ago. We love you ❤️ I hope it wasn’t too late @backstreetboys #BackstreetBoys #iwantitthatway #devondaniels https://t.co/QSbhaYXm8W — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) June 8, 2021

Daniels quickly replied back, “Nick, the kindness and generosity you (and all the BSB!) have shown your fans for decades is truly inspiring. I can’t thank you enough for this unforgettable experience that I’ve gotten to enjoy for 22 years! I’m so grateful, then as now.”

But things didn’t end there. Carter replied to Daniels again, this time thanking her, and all BSB fans, for the endless support over the years.

“Thank you but it’s fans such as yourself that keep us going and have blessed us with this life to be able to entertain and bring joy. Thank YOU. #wearebsb #youarebsb #backstreetarmy,” he wrote.

Thank you 😊 but it’s fans such as yourself that keep us going and have blessed us with this life to be able to entertain and bring joy. Thank YOU. 🙏🏻. #wearebsb #yourarebsb #backstreetarmy https://t.co/bWqNeYIqSl pic.twitter.com/6gO0vc3hri — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) June 8, 2021

After its debut, “I Want It That Way” became one of the most successful singles by the band peaking at number six on the Billboard charts, it stayed there for eight non-consecutive weeks.