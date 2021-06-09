Derek Hough has revealed his dream dance partner.

While chatting with Kelly Clarkson on her show on Tuesday, the “Dancing with the Stars” pro-dancer-turned-judge was asked who he’d return to the show as a dancer for.

Hough said of his ideal partner, “I’ve always said Celine Dion.”

He added, “I’ve met her a couple of times but the first time I met her was on my first season of ‘Dancing with the Stars’. She performed and I was walking up the stairs, holding some shoes and she goes ‘Derek Hough!’ I’m like ‘Celine Dion knows my name.'”

Continuing, “I didn’t know what to say so I just said ‘I’m holding shoes’ and she’s like ‘Derek Hough is holding shoes, oh yeah!’ And then did a turn and walked away. I was like, ‘What the hell just happened?'”

“Further down the line I met her and she goes ‘I love dance, I dance after my shows,'” he added. “She’ll do her show [then go to] dance class and does dance for a couple of hours.”

During his appearance, Hough also spoke about not being able to watch himself on “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”.