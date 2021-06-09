Phoebe Dynevor says Rege-Jean Page made their “Bridgerton” chemistry easy.

Dynevor, 26, dropped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday to talk about her experiences on “Bridgerton”. The actress said “it’s hard not to” have chemistry with fan-favourite Page.

“We both had dance rehearsals together, and we were both kind of nervous about the dancing part,” she told Fallon. “I remember we had a few rehearsals and one of them got recorded so we got to watch it back and we were like, ‘Oh, eye contact really does a lot of the work… and dancing!'”

RELATED: Phoebe Dynevor Reveals How ‘Bridgerton’ Will Be ‘Definitely Different’

Dynevor also revealed she nearly quit acting before landing her breakout “Bridgerton” role.

“I had been living in L.A. for about nine months, and I was kind of at that point where I was ready to go home, and sort of throw in the towel,” she dished. “Then I got a call saying, ‘Can you come in and read with Regé next week?’ And I was like, ‘Oh God, well that’s annoying because I’ve got to move my flight,’ and I was like, ‘I hope it pays off.’ I didn’t think anything of it.

“Then the next day they were like, ‘Netflix will pay for your flight back to London because you’ve got to be in rehearsals on Monday.’ So it did pay off,” Dynevor added.

RELATED: Phoebe Dynevor Knew Regé-Jean Page Was Leaving ‘Bridgerton’

Dynevor wrapped up by sharing her favourite thing about “Bridgerton” and how excited she is to sit back and take it in as a fan for season 2.

“The special thing about ‘Bridgerton’ that I think not a lot of shows really do is that every season centres around a different love story,” the actress said. “So season 2 is centred around Anthony, my older brother, and his coming out into the season and his finding a match, hopefully.”

“I’m really excited to watch the show as an audience and see what the show has in store for him.”