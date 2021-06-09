The Curtis family brought the house down on Tuesday’s episode of “America’s Got Talent”.

The band, a.k.a. C-Notes, belted out an incredible rendition of “I Was Made to Love Her” by Stevie Wonder, each playing an instrument and showing off their phenomenal talents.

Judges Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Simon Cowell absolutely loved the performance.

Mandel gushed, “You’re a beautiful family, it’s gorgeous! I loved the performance and I think you guys are superstars.”

Klum added, “Before you started I said, ‘I hope they sound as good as they look,’ and to me, you did! I loved it. Mama knows how to sing!”

Vergara shared, “Everything was perfect, I would love to see you again. I think you guys are on the right track.”

Cowell, who kept saying “Wow” as the track finished, explained how, with family bands, a lot of the time the kids look like they don’t want to be there. However, this definitely wasn’t the case with C-Notes.

He told them, “Every one of you looked like you were having a great time. There’s so much more to come I can just feel it. I’m so happy that you’ve come on our show, genuinely.”

