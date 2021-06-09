Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

A Canadian actress is among the new “Stranger Things” cast members added to its fourth season.

Netflix has enlisted the services of four actors ahead of season four of “Stranger Things” – Canadian Amybeth McNulty (“Anne With an E”), Myles Truitt (“Queen Sugar”), Regina Ting Chen (“The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”) and Grace Van Dien (“Charlie Says”).

Myles Truitt. Photo: Jakeem Smith, Lifestyle Images ATL — Photo: Jakeem Smith, Lifestyle Images ATL

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Set Photos Tease What Could Be A Grisly Ending

Grace Van Dien — Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

The new additions were announced on Wednesday during Netflix’s first-ever Geeked Week, a virtual fan-facing event revealing first looks and celebrating all things genre entertainment at Netflix.

Regina Ting Chen. Photo: Emily Lambert Photography — Photo: Emily Lambert Photography

There is currently no premiere date for season four of “Stranger Things”. Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Winona Ryder and David Harbour are among the returning stars.