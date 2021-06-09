LeBron James gets transformed into a toon in the latest trailer for “Space Jam: A New Legacy”.

The animated sequel sees the basketball superstar take the court with the Looney Tunes gang to compete against the Goon Squad in order to win back his son who has been kidnapped by a rogue A.I. (Don Cheadle).

RELATED: Fans Get First Glimpse Of Zendaya’s Lola Bunny In ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

The new look at the film features Lil Uzi Vert’s “Pump Up the Jam” and Cordae and Duckwrth’s “Settle the Score”. In addition to the soundtrack, the movie features more than 200 brand merchandise collaborations including Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, PacSun, Funko, Old Navy and more.

“Space Jam 2” arrives in theatres and in HBO Max in the U.S. on July 16.