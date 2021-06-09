Victoria Beckham is joining forces with her Spice Girls band mates to launch a new charity T-shirt during Pride Month.

The singer took to Instagram to announce the exciting news, sharing snaps of her, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Mel C all wearing the shirts, which have the words “Proud and Wannabe your Lover” written on them in rainbow text. The text references the band’s hit 1996 track.

Beckham launched the project to raise money for the LGBTQ+ youth homelessness charity, the Albert Kennedy Trust, which works with young people aged 16-25 who are struggling with their housing situation or living in a hostile or abusive environment.

Happy #Pride month! The @victoriabeckham @spicegirls ‘Wannabe’ Pride 2021 T-shirt is available now. 100% of the proceeds go to the brilliant @aktcharity to continue funding the amazing work they do to combat youth homelessness in the LGBTQ+ community. #Pride2021 pic.twitter.com/62LuxXWQdV — Spice Girls (@spicegirls) June 9, 2021

She wrote on Instagram, “PROUD AND WANNABE YOUR LOVER 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ Happy #PrideMonth from me and the @spicegirls!”

Adding, “I’m so excited to share this year’s Pride T-shirt with you! For the third year in a row we’ve partnered with the wonderful @aktcharity, this year with a special ‘Wannabe’ T-shirt. 100% of the proceeds go to akt, to continue funding the amazing work they do to combat LGBQT+ youth homelessness in the U.K.”

RELATED: Adam Lambert Marks The Beginning Of Pride Month With 4th Annual Stonewall Day Event

Beckham continued, “Pride to me is a celebration of being completely yourself and this year’s T-shirt is a reminder of that.

“The Spice Girls really championed accepting yourself and others, being kind, having fun and just living your best life! The LGBTQ+ community is so close to my heart and I’m so proud to be supporting Pride 2021 with the girls and akt again this year.”

RELATED: Bebe Rexha Electrifies With Emotional Performance Of ‘Sacrifice’ For iHeartRadio’s ‘Can’t Cancel Pride’

The Albert Kennedy Trust Instagram page thanked the girls for supporting them in a sweet post. The organization shared: