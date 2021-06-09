Following Chris Harrison’s permanent departure from the “Bachelor” franchise, a number of celebrities have been tapped to guest-host “Bachelor in Paradise” this summer.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass and Lil Jon will join the previously announced David Spade as rotating guest-hosts in Mexico.

Each star will serve as host throughout the summer and help previous “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” contestants find love on one of summer’s hottest reality shows.

According to Variety, “Bachelorette” alum Wells Adams will be returning to “BIP” along with his super-fan fiancé, “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland.

While all four celebrities are just temporary hosts for the franchise, no formal announcement has been made on who exactly will replace Harrison for forthcoming seasons of the hit reality dating series.

The 49-year-old announced that he was exiting the show for good on Tuesday, writing on Instagram in part: “I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter.”

Harrison’s departure comes just a few short months after defending controversial contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s racially insensitive past.

Currently, Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are filling in for the longtime host as “mentors” for season 17 “Bachelorette”, Katie Thurston.