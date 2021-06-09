Arriving on Netflix in time for Father’s Day is the dramedy “Fatherhood” starring Kevin Hart, who told ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante all about playing an on-screen single dad to Melody Hurd.

“Talking about fatherhood, it’s a lot of pressure. Especially if you’re doing it yourself,” Hart shares. “And this is an amazing message to single fathers out there that ‘it will get better’ and that ‘love conquers all!’ The importance of love, the importance of family. And the importance of his little girl.”

RELATED: Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson Added To Star-Studded Animated Flick ‘DC League Of Super-Pets’

In the new movie, Hart plays a man who is left to raise his daughter following the unexpected death of his wife.

Hart, who is a father to four children, recalls the experience of becoming a dad for the first time while trying to make it in Hollywood.

“My firstborn came at a time when the struggle was starting to get real. The world of entertainment and Hollywood is not one that is guaranteed! So things that I thought were going to happen, and that I was expecting to happen, seemed like they were kind of falling through and falling apart. And I found myself at one point just in a fog of debt, of life, of obstacles,” he admits. “A place of not really knowing where my outcome would be. And that little girl at the time, Heaven, just brought such a positive light to me and gave me a new reason and energy to driving towards my goals.”

“Fatherhood” lands on Netflix on June 18.