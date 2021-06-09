“Big Brother Canada” is returning for a milestone 10th season.

Global and "Big Brother Canada" host Arisa Cox revealed on Wednesday that the reality competition series is hitting double digits with season 10 impending.

“Following an incredibly successful season with our most diverse cast, the highest number of brand integrations, and the most innovative show twists to date – all while shooting during a pandemic – we are proud to greenlight another new season of ‘Big Brother Canada’,” said Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios.

“Together with our talented partners at Insight Productions, we look forward to delivering Canadians another wild season of one of the most-talked about Original series in Canada,” she added.

Additional details about “Big Brother Canada” season 10, including cast news, will be announced at a later date.

Fans can catch up on all the best moments from Season 9 on BigBrotherCanada.ca and can stream the full season for free on the Global TV App, also available on STACKTV.