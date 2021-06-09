SANDRA OH as JI-YOON, NANA MENSAH as YAZ, and HOLLAND TAYLOR as JOAN

Sandra Oh has her name on a new seat in the first look photos at “The Chair”.

Netflix has released new photos from the Canadian-born star’s upcoming comedy series. Season one will consist of six 30-minute episodes and also stars Jay Duplass, Holland Taylor, Bob Balaban, Nana Mensah, David Morse and Everly Carganilla.

EVERLY CARGANILLA as JUJU and SANDRA OH as JI-YOON – Photo: THE CHAIR Cr. ELIZA MORSE/NETFLIX © 2021 — Photo: THE CHAIR Cr. ELIZA MORSE/NETFLIX © 2021

“‘The Chair’ follows Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh) as she navigates her new role as the Chair of the English department at prestigious Pembroke University,” a logline for the series reads. “Ji-Yoon is faced with a unique set of challenges as the first woman to chair the department, and as one of the few staff members of colour at the university.”

The “Grey’s Anatomy” alum serves as an executive producer alongside David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and showrunner Amanda Peet, among others.

DAVID MORSE as DEAN LARSON and SANDRA OH as JI-YOON – Photo: THE CHAIR Cr. ELIZA MORSE/NETFLIX © 2021 — Photo: THE CHAIR Cr. ELIZA MORSE/NETFLIX © 2021

“The Chair” premieres Aug. 20 on Netflix.