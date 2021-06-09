With two super successful television shows under her belt, Kaley Cuoco is looking forward to what’s next.

The actress, 35, is featured on the cover of the latest issue of Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) and opens up about “Big Bang Theory”, “The Flight Attendant” and her Yes, Norman production company.

But after earning a Golden Globe nomination and a few SAG nods for her past projects, Cuoco wants her next thing to be big.

“Even though ‘Big Bang’ was such a big hit, I didn’t know if I’d be taken seriously after,” Cuoco says. “I didn’t know if I was going to be, ‘Oh you’re the girl from ‘Big Bang’ — which, by the way, if that’s how things were going to go, I would have been OK with it. Because it was really good to be the girl in ‘Big Bang.’ But I knew I needed to push forward and find the next project to start this new path and whether the business or the fans or the world, they were either going to accept it or not. [I didn’t know], but I knew this was going to be the next project.”

And luckily, Cuoco’s follow-up to “Big Bang” was a hit too.

“We [my team at Yes, Norman Productions] go with people that we connect with and the stories that we want to tell,” she explained. “And [my character] Cassie is complicated and she’s not a great person all the time. And it’s really hard to find women on TV like that who are accepted. Men get to do it all the time. They get to do terrible things and yet they’re action stars. And I feel like women don’t. This to me was a good step forward of like, this girl is not perfect, she makes a lot of mistakes, but you still love her and you still want her to succeed. And I just really wanted to play that.”

And up next, Cuoco is her portraying Doris Day in “Doris Day: Her Own Story”.

“I kind of go with what my heart takes me — there’s nothing specific. We want to bring to life complicated women and diverse stories and meet up-and-coming writers and give them their chance to shine. That’s the cool part about now having this company: I can give more opportunities to other people, especially to young up-and-comers who want to be in this business, and I take that very seriously,” she said. “I’m so black-and-white and all or nothing; I had to know that I was fully ready to take this on. Now I really feel like I’m a real producer and that I’m able to put these projects together and work with all these amazing other producers who have helped me and guided me through this and still are guiding me through it. I’m just really, truly loving the experience. And I love to be in front of the camera. But I do think my future lies behind it.”

Adding, “Now I feel like the work really starts; it’s harder because I want to make sure it’s even better than the first. And I think more eyes are going to be on us now. It’s an added pressure, but it’s good. It’s making us really want to come out with some really fun storyline.”

Read Cuoco’s full interview at wwd.com.