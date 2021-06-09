Ellen DeGeneres welcomed Kevin Nealon to her daytime talk show, where the “SNL” alum had a special revelation about a dearly departed mutual friend: Garry Shandling.

According to Nealon, a burglar broke into his home and made off with a piece of jewelry that bore a special connection to the late star of “The Larry Sanders Show”.

“It was more of a smash-and-grab — they were in and out pretty quick, they didn’t take too much stuff,” Nealon told DeGeneres of the robbery.

RELATED: Kevin Nealon Goes On A Hike With Brad Garrett And They Recall Pretending To Be AC Repairmen To Get Into A Club

“He took a necklace that meant a lot to me because it was an urn with Garry Shandling’s ashes in it — I got some of his ashes after [he died],” he added, quickly pivoting to a joke.

“The weird thing is he gave me the ashes before he died,” Nealon quipped. “That’s kind of strange. ‘Cause, you know, he’s very prepared.”

RELATED: Jeff Ross Talks The Art Of Roasting With Kevin Nealon

Nealon hasn’t given up trying to recover the necklace, however.

“What I’ve learned is when your house is broken into, you should check the pawn shops, like if you’ve lost a watch — or if you’ve lost Garry,” he explained. “So I’ve been calling pawn shops, I’m saying, ‘You have not seen Garry, have you?'”