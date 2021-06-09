Click to share this via email

After 20 seasons of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, the series is wrapping up with a bombshell two-part reunion.

Hosted by Andy Cohen, the special show will have sisters Kim, Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner, younger siblings Kendall Jenner sitting down with the Bravo maven, answering all the burning questions, like, “Why is the show coming to an end?”

Scott Disick, Kourtney’s longtime on-again-off-again boyfriend and father to her three children, also makes an appearance.

“For the first time ever, I’m grilling the Kardashian-Jenners,” Cohen says in a voice-over.

“Do you think you owe him an apology?” Cohen asks Kim.

To Kourtney and Disick, the host asks, “Do you think your relationship might have turned out differently if you hadn’t shared so much of it?”

“I think the substance abuse was a deal-breaker,” Kourtney says in the clip before Disick adds, “I was pretty irresponsible.”

“So do Kourtney and Travis (Barker) have your blessing?” Cohen continues.

He will also address the cheating scandal between Khloe and Tristan Thompson, as well as, Kris’ relationship with ex Caitlyn Jenner.

Part one of the “KUWTK” reunion airs on June 17 and continues on June 20.