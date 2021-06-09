Click to share this via email

Apple TV+ unveiled the first teaser for its upcoming sci-fi drama series “Invasion”.

The 10-episode series from producers Simon Kinberg (“X-Men” films, “Deadpool” films, “The Martian”) and David Weil (“Hunters”) is set across multiple continents, following an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world.

The series stars Shamier Anderson (“Bruised,” “Awake”), Golshifteh Farahani (“Extraction,” “Paterson,” “Body of Lies”), Sam Neill (“Jurassic World: Dominion,” “Peaky Blinders”), Firas Nassar (“Fauda”) and Shioli Kutsuna (“Deadpool 2,” “The Outsider”).

In the trailer, viewers see the impact of the extraterrestrial incursion from a variety of perspectives, as schoolchildren begin bleeding from their noses, soldiers prepare for combat and nations are forced to band together to battle a common foe.

The first three episodes of “Invasion” premiere on Friday, Oct. 22, with new episodes dropping each week on subsequent Fridays.