Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris are trying out a “Red Table Talk” first.

During the latest episode of Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk”, the trio of hosts tried out steaming their vaginas, explaining steaming is an “ancient practice that originated in Asia and Africa” to “cleanse yourself after you finish menstruating,” but is something that has since taken on a different purpose.

“We are going to steam our vaginas. Yes, we’re gonna steam our vaginas on camera,” Jada said at the top of the episode. “I ordered some kits from a really beautiful young Black woman who owns her own business. So we’re gonna head on up and we’re gonna get started. Let’s go get steamed ladies!”

While trying out the practice, the three women discuss the generational divide between them when it comes to talking openly about their anatomy.

“It’s always been so taboo and so much shame,” Adrienne said, before Willow revealed she and her friends talk about their vaginas all the time.

“But I’m sure boys sit around all day talking about their penises,” Jada adds.

After the process, both Jada and Adrienne felt “awesome,” “invigorated” and “refreshed.”