Less than a month before Prince Harry and Prince William are set to reunite to honour their late mother Princess Diana on what would’ve been her 60th birthday on July 1, the pair have received devastating news.

Ten members of the HALO Trust, an organization that the late icon worked closely with, were killed Wednesday and another 16 were injured by an armed group at a mine clearance camp in Afghanistan.

The HALO Trust (Hazardous Area Life-support Organization) helps removes debris left behind by war, in particular landmines.

The humanitarian organization confirmed the sad news on Twitter:

A statement on events in Afghanistan by HALO's CEO James Cowan.

Diana famously walked through one of HALO’s minefields in Angola in 1997. The visit prompted the Ottawa Mine Ban Treaty to be signed, calling for all countries to rid the world of landmines.

In 2019, 22 years later, Harry followed in his mother’s footsteps and returned to the same minefield to bring even more awareness to the cause.

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex will reunite in London on July 1 to honour their mother on what would have been her milestone birthday. The brothers will both attend the unveiling of a statue of Diana at Kensington Palace, which is being installed in the Sunken Garden.