Marie Osmond is breaking out the skinny jeans to celebrate the impending arrival of summer.

On Tuesday, the “Donny & Marie” star took to Instagram to model her tight-fitting denim while sneaking in a plug for Nutrisystem (Osmond has been a longtime spokesperson for the weigh-loss firm).

“I love this time of year! I remember years ago dreading taking walks or hikes because I was carrying around so much extra weight,” she wrote in the caption to the pic.

“Thanks to @nutrisystem, I lost 50 lbs and have the energy to get outside and enjoy the sunshine and fresh air!” added Osmond, who revealed she was exiting “The Talk” in September 2020 after a single season.

When she announced she wouldn’t be returning to “The Talk”, Osmond issued a statement to tell fans that “my husband and I just dropped our last two kids off at college, we looked at each other, laughed and remembered we hadn’t been this alone together since 1982!! So, at this stage of my life, I’m looking forward to spending more time with him and visiting all the kids/grandkids.”