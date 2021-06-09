Cody Simpson headlines the inaugural edition of GQ‘s “Real-Life Diet”, a new IGTV series that features some of the world’s most elite athletes sharing details about their diet and exercise regimes.

The Australian singer, who’s currently competing for the trials to become a member of Australia’s swimming team at the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo, explains how his routine as a musical artist on tour differs from his that of a competitive athlete.

“A few years ago I used to stay up until 5 a.m., now I get up at 5 a.m.,” quips Simpson. “There’s certain social life sacrifices you have to make because I gotta be in bed by 8 p.m or 9 p.m. It keeps you on point; it keeps you focused; it keeps you clear.”

RELATED: Cody Simpson Reveals He Has Qualified For Olympic Trials In Swimming

Upon awakening, he’ll typically begin his day with a wrap made from banana and peanut butter before his morning practice, which is followed by a protein shake plus toast with avocado. Dinner is usually fish and vegetables.

“Just getting a good healthy protein, vegetables and a carb — slow-burning carb that will last me, keep me full throughout the night,” he says.

Because of all the energy he’s expending swimming, he adds, “I probably eat three to four times more than I did before. I try to eat fairly plant-based and pescatarian. If I eat red meat or something heavier, I find that the next day I don’t train as well.”

New episodes of “Real Life Diet” will drop each month, with upcoming editions to feature stock car racing driver Toni Breidinger, Olympic foil fencer Miles Chamley-Watson, linebacker Isaiah Simmons, professional rock climber Margo Hayes and more.