Michael Douglas shared an awkward anecdote from his daughter’s graduation during a Monday appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

The 76-year-old “Kominsky Method” star was discussing the virtual high school graduation of daughter Carys, the youngest of his two children with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones.

“We had a lovely experience. It was a virtual graduation. We couldn’t actually be in the same room that she was in because of COVID protections and all of that,” Douglas explained.

“It was so wonderful and we’re so proud of her, but I’ve got to tell you, Kelly, it’s a little rough when you’re going out the doors and the other parents are saying, ‘Oh congratulations … you must be so proud of your granddaughter,'” he said, causing host Kelly Clarkson to double over with laughter.

Douglas, however, let it slide.

“I’m not gonna take it personal. They’re just trying to be nice,” he added.

With son Dylan, 20, returning to college and Carys set to begin her first year in the fall, Douglas and Zeta-Jones are now pondering their new status as empty-nesters.

“There is that moment when they’re gone and they’re out of the house… and you look at each other and in the back of your mind, you’re thinking, ‘What are we going to talk about?'” he joked.