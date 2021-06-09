Nikki Reed opened up about being in a feud with Evan Rachel Wood, her co-star in the 2003 movie “Thirteen”.

Reed addressed her feud with the “Westworld” actress during a recent addition of her her “Story + Rain Talks” podcast..

As she explained, there were “a couple of years” when they weren’t speaking.

“We were too young to realize this at the time, but there were a lot of people that were kind of pitting us against each other, and making it a competitive atmosphere,” Reed said of the rift that formed after the movie, filmed when they were teenagers, catapulted them both to stardom.

“Which, now, in hindsight, I’m like, ‘Of course, because isn’t that the recipe for how [to] treat all young women in this industry?'” she mused.

Reed decided it was time to put things to rest when they were in their 20s. “I was like, ‘Hey, what happened?! You know, I love you so much, and I don’t know what happened,'” she recalled telling Wood.

Wood, she explained, had been feeling the same way, so they decided to meet face-to-face and hash things out.

“We sat down together and we had two hours of just, like, vomiting up all of our feelings and emotions about the process,” Reed revealed. “We really connected the dots and moved past it in that one sit-down. She and I are so close now.”

According to Reed, she and Wood are now closer than ever, and speak daily.

“We grew up together and I think like all relationships, we took a little break in the beginning while we figured out who we were, and as you know now, she obviously had a very intense period of time where she was, I think, going through a lot of her own stuff,” Reed said. “And so, as adults, to be able to reconnect and talk as moms together now, we’re both moms, we have a lot of shared experiences.”