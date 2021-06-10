Click to share this via email

Queen Elizabeth II receives a Duke of Edinburgh rose, given to her by Keith Weed, President of the Royal Horticultural Society, at Windsor Castle, England.

The Royal Family is remembering Prince Philip on what would have been his 100th birthday.

Philip would have turned 100 on June 10, with the Queen receiving a special deep pink rose to mark the occasion.

The flower was presented to Her Majesty last week by the President of the Royal Horticultural Society, Keith Weed. Her Majesty is Patron of the charity.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II receives a Duke of Edinburgh rose, given to her by Keith Weed, President of the Royal Horticultural Society, at Windsor Castle, England. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP/CP Images)

Queen Elizabeth II views the garden border after receiving a Duke of Edinburgh rose, at Windsor Castle, England. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP/CP Images)

Named in the Duke of Edinburgh’s memory, the rose has been planted in the East Terrace Garden, Windsor Castle, which the late royal helped transform.

In 1956 His Royal Highness founded The Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme which he described as a ‘do-it-yourself growing up kit.’ For every Duke of Edinburgh Rose sold, a donation will be made to The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Living Legacy Fund. https://t.co/w65jrHTFpE pic.twitter.com/2GKoMWZRfl — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 10, 2021

The Fund will give a million more young people, from all circumstances and backgrounds, the opportunity to achieve a DofE Award. Each rose purchased will help establish new DofE centres, deepen existing support, and train thousands more Leaders and volunteers. pic.twitter.com/4qzCHVIj4A — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 10, 2021

“Whilst being very poignant, it was also a delight to give Her Majesty The Queen, Patron of the Royal Horticultural Society, the Duke of Edinburgh Rose to mark what would have been HRH The Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday and to remember his remarkable life,” Weed said in a statement, according to People.

“The Duke’s devotion to raising public awareness of the importance of conserving the natural world leaves a lasting legacy.”

For every Duke of Edinburgh Rose sold, a donation will be made to The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Living Legacy Fund.

A palace source told People the Queen will be spending Thursday “privately.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton were among those sharing moving messages to mark what would have been the Duke of Edinburgh’s centenary.

Today we remember His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, on what would have been his 100th birthday. Last week, The Queen was gifted a Duke of Edinburgh rose by @The_RHS, of which Her Majesty is Patron. Visit @RoyalFamily to see more🌹 pic.twitter.com/hjsNWUQlhq — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 10, 2021

Prince Charles and Camilla also shared: