Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

WW ambassador Kate Hudson has found a new way to earn those FitPoints.

To mark National Sex Day Wednesday, Hudson shared a NSFW post about heading to the bedroom for an hour and 20 minutes with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

She said in an Instagram video, “If anybody needs me, I’m going to be in my bedroom for a good, I’m gonna say hour 20… if he can handle it.”

RELATED: Kate Hudson Sends Celebrity Pals The Ultimate Care Package To Kick Off Summer

“Me having sex for an hour 20 will equal–” Hudson went on. “S**t, I’m terrible at math.”

She eventually worked out that an hour and 20 minutes of sex would equal six FitPoints.

Hudson thanked WW in her caption, telling her followers: “Yep, I said sex.”

RELATED: Kate Hudson’s Reaction To Matthew McConaughey’s Possible Political Run Is Priceless

WW shared more info on their Instagram page:

Hudson and Fujikawa have been together since 2017 and welcomed daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa in 2018.

The actress also shares son Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 9, with ex Matthew Bellamy, and son Ryder Robinson, 17, with Chris Robinson.