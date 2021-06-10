Samuel L. Jackson has no problem watching himself on screen.

On Wednesday night, Jackson appeared on Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and the host asked about actors claiming they hate watching their own movies.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds And Samuel L. Jackson Are Back In Action In ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’

“Some actors lie to you about that,” Jackson told him. “They watch their movies. It’s a ‘watch me’ business, that’s why we’re here. If I’m channel surfing and I haven’t found anything I want to watch, or not specifically looking for something, and I pass something I’m in, I stop and watch it.”

Inspired by Jackson’s response, Colbert asked him to name his personal top 5 movies that he has starred in.

Despite appearing in some iconic movies like “Do the Right Thing”, “Jurassic Park”, and “Pulp Fiction”, Jackson’s choices were a bit more eclectic.

RELATED: Samuel L. Jackson Doesn’t Think He Should Be Called A ‘Legend’

The actor named “The Long Kiss Goodnight”, “A Time to Kill”, “Jackie Brown”, “The Red Violin”, and “One Eight Seven”, all of which were released between 1996 and 1998.

Jackson also offered up his plain old top 5 of movies he hasn’t starred in, naming “The Raid”, “The Godfather”, “Hard Boiled”, “Hoodlum”, and “The Berlin File”.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.