Even Anthony Hopkins was surprised when he won his second Oscar.

When the Academy Awards were handed out earlier this year, producers switched things up by presenting Best Actor last. Hopkins won, though he was not awake to receive the award.

“The contender was Chadwick Boseman, so I went to bed,” the star of “The Father” said in an interview this week on “Lorraine”.

“Well what happened very briefly: I didn’t expect to get it, at all,” he explained. “My phone went, and it was a text from my agent saying, ‘You’ve won the Oscar’ at about 5 o’clock in the morning.”

Hopkins admitted, “I couldn’t believe it. I really couldn’t believe it. I didn’t expect it.”

Though he wasn’t able to make a speech on Oscar night, he still shared an acceptance address the next day.

“The next morning I made a little speech of thanks to the Academy and Chadwick Boseman,” the 83-year-old said, adding again, “I really didn’t expect it. It was a shock.”

Hopkins had previously won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in “The Silence of the Lambs”. Boseman, who passed away in 2020, was nominated for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”.