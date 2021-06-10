“XO, XO.”

On Wednesday, Kristen Bell appeared on “The Tonight Show”, and she spoke to host Jimmy Fallon about returning to “Gossip Girl” for the revival series.

RELATED: Kristen Bell Shares Emotional Reunion With Her Parents After One Year Apart

In the original series, Bell provided the voice for the titular Gossip Girl, narrating the lives of the Upper East Side elite through her notorious blog posts.

“I like the challenge of having to evoke emotion from the audience by using only one tool. The tone, the pitch, cadence of my voice. It’s really fun,” Bell says of playing the role.

RELATED: Kristen Bell Congratulates Daughter Lincoln On ‘Most Beautiful Crab Performance’ In Her School Play

She also teases the revival, saying, “‘Gossip Girl’, the new show is really cool because it talks all about how social media has changed us, and it’s more risqué because it’s on HBO Max, and there’s a twist at the end of episode one that’s really different.”

Bell is, of course, no stranger to voice-over work in general, having also starred in the animated “Frozen” series.

The new “Gossip Girl” premieres July 8.